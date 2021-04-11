Vigil honoring S. Carolina shooting victims draws hundreds MICHELLE LIU, Associated Press/Report for America April 11, 2021 Updated: April 11, 2021 9:20 p.m.
1 of5 People participate in a memorial service and prayer vigil for the Lesslie family at Fountain Park, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Rock Hill, S.C. Dr. Robert Lesslie and his wife, Barbara Lesslie, their grandchildren Adah Lesslie and Noah Lesslie, and two men working at the Lesslie home, Robert Shook and James Lewis, were fatally shot last week by former NFL player Phillip Adams. Sean Rayford/AP Show More Show Less
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Hundreds gathered Sunday at the vigil for the prominent South Carolina physician, his wife and two of their grandchildren — all dead at the hands of former NFL player Phillip Adams, authorities said — to reflect on the lasting impression they made on their communities.
People settled on camp chairs and picnic blankets for the service at a park in downtown Rock Hill, dressed in a gamut of bright shades, from vivid green and orange to robin blue. Mourners cried and laughed in equal parts at shared memories of Robert and Barbara Lesslie, and two of their grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie.