Video: Israeli guard, settler join forces in West Bank clash

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An Israeli rights group released video on Friday that appears to show an Israeli security guard and a Jewish settler joining forces during a clash with Palestinian farmers in the occupied West Bank, with the settler throwing a stun grenade after the guard apparently shows him where to aim.
The video, provided by the rights group Yesh Din, was filmed during a confrontation between masked Jewish settlers and Palestinians in the northern West Bank, an area which has seen unrest in recent months over Israeli military raids and Palestinian shooting attacks.