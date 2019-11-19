Vice chair of Iowa insurance pool will depart amid scrutiny

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The longtime vice chairman of an insurance pool for Iowa municipalities will not seek re-election, following scrutiny of its travel and his arrest for domestic violence.

Gary Mahannah said earlier this year he would seek another 4-year board term on the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool, where he’s served since its formation in the 1980s.

But he recently changed his mind, telling board members his departure would be “the best path forward” for a program that insures about 800 municipalities.

Voting has started among its membership to replace Mahannah as a city representative on the board. Andy Lent of Indianola and Matt Mardesen of Nevada are candidates.

Two other board members, retired Sioux County auditor Lois Huitink and Lake Delhi trustee Larry Burger, are unopposed for re-election.

Mahannah, 66, resigned as city administrator in Polk City in February, weeks after he was charged with misdemeanor domestic abuse for striking his wife during an argument. He pleaded guilty and received probation — but remained on the ICAP board.

Days after his arrest, Mahannah attended ICAP’s February meeting in Florida, an annual trip the board is rethinking.