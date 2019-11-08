Veteran’s Day ceremony November 11

American Legion Post 141 and VFW Post 10059 will join Trumbull’s education community in celebrating Veterans’ Day on Monday, Nov. 11, at 8:30 a.m., in the Trumbull High School auditorium, 72 Strobel Road, followed by a wreath laying ceremony on the Town Hall Green.

Participants include past and present members of our Armed Forces, state and local political and education dignitaries, clergy, and the senior class of Trumbull High School.

Patriotic musical accompaniment provided by the Trumbull High School Chamber Singers and the Golden Eagle Marching Band.

The keynote speaker will be Bruce Silverstone. Sargent Silverstone served in the Air force from 1968 thru 1972, both as a non-commissioned security officer in the Strategic Air Command and as a crew member on a search and rescue helicopters in Vietnam. He is currently president of Silverstone Associates and is a longtime resident of Trumbull.

The public is encouraged to attend with guests and join with veterans in honoring those who have served and continue to serve, in war and in peace, to preserve the freedom we enjoy as Americans.

A wreath laying follows on the Town Hall Green.

For more information, email Event Chairman, Ray Baldwin, at raybaldwin@gmail.com.