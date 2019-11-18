  • On Monday, Nov. 11, the fourth grade class at Booth Hill Elementary School welcomed and celebrated veterans in their inaugural Veteran’s Day celebration. Photo: Contributed Photos

    On Monday, Nov. 11, the fourth grade class at Booth Hill Elementary School welcomed and celebrated veterans in their inaugural Veteran’s Day celebration.

    On Monday, Nov. 11, the fourth grade class at Booth Hill Elementary School welcomed and celebrated veterans in their inaugural Veteran’s Day celebration.

    Photo: Contributed Photos
Photo: Contributed Photos
Image 1 of / 3

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 3

On Monday, Nov. 11, the fourth grade class at Booth Hill Elementary School welcomed and celebrated veterans in their inaugural Veteran’s Day celebration.

On Monday, Nov. 11, the fourth grade class at Booth Hill Elementary School welcomed and celebrated veterans in their inaugural Veteran’s Day celebration.

Photo: Contributed Photos