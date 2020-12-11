Vet groups call for Wilkie's dismissal after scathing audit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three major veterans’ groups on Friday called for the immediate dismissal of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie following a scathing government audit that found he had acted unprofessionally if not unethically in the handling of a congressional aide’s allegation of sexual assault at a VA hospital.
Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, Disabled American Veterans and AMVETS said Wilkie had breached the trust of veterans and that they no longer had confidence he can effectively lead the department, which is responsible for the care of nine million veterans.