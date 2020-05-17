Vermont state airport in Highgate to get $2m in improvements

HIGHGATE, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont state airport in Highgate is going to be getting more than $2 million in upgrades courtesy of a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The St. Albans Messenger reports the Franklin County State Airport would receive more than $2.2 million in federal funds to support rebuilding and expanding the Highgate airport’s aging runway. The 3,000-foot runway will be restored and widened from its current 60-feet to 75 feet.

For some time the Vermont Agency of Transportation has considered expanding the Highgate airport to sustain additional traffic, with plans to extend the lengthen the runway to accommodate larger turboprop aircraft.

The airport is also part of major development plans being considered by the town of Highgate with the expectation that an extended runway could manage commercial traffic and support industrial developments on abutting properties.