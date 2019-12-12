Vermont lawmakers want to know about plan to close Woodside

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Some Vermont lawmakers are voicing concerns of what will happen to violent youth offenders if the state’s only juvenile detention center is closed.

The Department for Children and Families is moving forward with plans to close the Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center in Colchester by next summer.

“Where does that youth go? Where does that youth go that is secure, they can become stabilized and it's a safe environment for everyone? And safe for them, so that they get better,” “said state Rep. Alice Emmons, a Democrat.

Supporters say there is little need for Woodside as the state treats children with mental or behavioral issues in the least restrictive environments and few children are held there currently.

“We have been successful in addressing the needs of youth in family-like environments,” said Children and Families Commissioner Ken Schatz. “That's consistent with the national research, that's the approach we've been taking and that's the approach we continue to take because that's in the interest of youth.”

There are 146 Vermont children in residential treatment programs for behavioral issues, as reported by WCAX-TV.