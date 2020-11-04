Vermont health chief advises avoiding holiday travel

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The state's top health official is advising Vermonters not travel for the holidays if they can avoid it, and says any visitors from outside the state, including returning college students, will need to quarantine amid a rise in coronavirus cases in parts of the country, including the Northeast.

“We know that social gatherings often among trusted family and friends are a driving force behind much of the virus’ spread right now across the nation," Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Tuesday during the state’s bi-weekly virus briefing. “Adding the element of travel to the mix only adds to the risk.”

Any out-of-state visitors that Vermonters are inviting to their homes should wear a mask in common places, use a separate bathroom, eat separately, stay 6-feet apart and otherwise not be in close contact with other household members, he said.

“Without taking these steps you could easily be exposed to COVID by one of your visitors who unknowingly brought the virus into your home because they didn’t know they were infected and might be their pre-symptomatic period,” Levine said.

Vermonters who leave the state need to quarantine when they return so plan ahead, he said.

“Celebrating the holidays at home will be different for many people this year, but maybe like Halloween we can come up with some new holiday traditions and innovations,” he said.

___

THE NUMBERS

Vermont reported 27 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday for a statewide total to date of 2,267. Four people were currently hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19. Of the new cases, 18 were in Chittenden County, two each were in Bennington, Essex, Washington and Windham counties and one was in Addison County.