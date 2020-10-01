Vermont gets $9.7m in federal funds for storm damage

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Agency of Transportation has received $9.7 million in federal funding to help pay for repairs to damaged roads and bridges from storms and snowmelt last year.

The money from the Federal Highway Administration’s will help cover the costs of repairs due to damage from severe rainstorms, snow melt, and flooding in 2019.

Most of the money — $9.5 million — will be used for repairs from the Halloween 2019 rainstorm and subsequent flooding.

Total damage from the event was approximately $29.5 million, consisting of $25.8 million on the state highway system and $3.7 million on the town system.

An additional $237,780 is for repairs due to snow melt, heavy rain, and severe flooding in April 2019. The total damage estimate from the spring flooding is approximately $5.4 million, consisting of $2 million on the state system and $3.4 million on the town system.

“These federal funds are essential for Vermont to recover from these natural disasters and properly maintain our state’s roadways for the safe and efficient travel of Vermonters and visitors,” Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn said in a statement.

The U.S. Forest Service in Rutland received an additional $744,432 for damage sustained during the April 2019 flooding.