Vermont city closes playground while planning to rebuild it

NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont city of Newport has closed one of its parks after deciding not to spend money this year on needed repairs.

The city is instead going to focus on rebuilding the Gardner Park Playground next year with help from a fundraising campaign that began last year.

Newport Parks and Recreation Director Jessica Booth says it didn’t make sense to spend money on repairs this year.

“Our playground is being used well beyond its intended lifespan, so we’ve been trying to keep up with safety repairs for years," Booth said.

The Caledonian Record reports that an inspection by the city’s property insurance carrier recommended resurfacing the play area. But that would have been too expensive, especially with plans for the rebuild taking shape.

“It just doesn’t make sense at this point in the game,” Booth said.

Instead, with usage down heading into the winter months, she said the city opted to close off the area.