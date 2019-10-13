Vermont biologists: Fall food supply good for wildlife

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (AP) — Vermont wildlife biologists say food is abundant for wildlife in the state's forests this year.

Every fall, staff from the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife survey mast stands around the state. Last year they found a low amount of important berry and nut species which contributed to a crash in the gray squirrel population.

State Wildlife Biologist Forrest Hammond says this year is different. He says most nut and berry species are available and some, such as acorns, apples, choke cherries, and mountain ash berries are abundant.