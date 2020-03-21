Vermont orders closure of 'close contact' businesses

Alicia Porter, a worker at Saxtons River Distillery in Brattleboro, Vt., stands next to containers that are used to store the high proof gin. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP) Alicia Porter, a worker at Saxtons River Distillery in Brattleboro, Vt., stands next to containers that are used to store the high proof gin. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP) Photo: Kristopher Radder, AP Photo: Kristopher Radder, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Vermont orders closure of 'close contact' businesses 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott ordered Saturday that all “close-contact” businesses, such as gymnasiums, hair salons and tattoo parlors, close no later than 8 p.m. Monday.

He also prohibited gatherings of 10 people or more.

Scott said he made the decisions after consulting with experts.

“I don’t make these decisions lightly and my heart goes out to these workers and small business owners who are feeling the negative effects.," he said in a statement issued by his office.

The governor's order affects businesses that cannot maintain the 6-foot distance required for social distancing. The order also includes fitness centers, barbers, nail salons and spas.

Other businesses may remain open, but they must comply with federal and state guidance for social distancing.

Two people have died among the nearly 30 Vermonters who have tested positive for COVID-19. An elderly woman who died was a resident of a Burlington nursing home where four other residents have tested positive.

A health care provider from the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin is also among those who tested positive.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

___

VERMONT NATIONAL GUARD

The Vermont National Guard has activated seven members to help the state respond to the outbreak.

The guard says that five airmen and two soldiers will be working to increase Vermont’s medical capacity, and that five airmen will contribute to warehouse logistical operations. Two began work Friday. The rest will begin work Monday.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.