Venice reinventing itself as sustainable tourism capital COLLEEN BARRY, Associated Press June 25, 2021 Updated: June 25, 2021 2:53 a.m.
1 of18 People are backdropped by St. Mark's bell tower, in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 17, 2021. After a 15-month pause in mass international travel, Venetians are contemplating how to welcome visitors back to the picture-postcard canals and Byzantine backdrops without suffering the indignities of crowds clogging its narrow alleyways, day-trippers perched on stoops to imbibe a panino and hordes of selfie-takers straining for a spot on the Rialto Bridge or in front of St. Mark’s Basilica. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Tourists board Venetian gondolas for a tour, in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 17, 2021. After a 15-month pause in mass international travel, Venetians are contemplating how to welcome visitors back to the picture-postcard canals and Byzantine backdrops without suffering the indignities of crowds clogging its narrow alleyways, day-trippers perched on stoops to imbibe a panino and hordes of selfie-takers straining for a spot on the Rialto Bridge or in front of St. Mark’s Basilica. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
3 of18 Tourists enjoy a Venetian gondola tour, in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 17, 2021. After a 15-month pause in mass international travel, Venetians are contemplating how to welcome visitors back to the picture-postcard canals and Byzantine backdrops without suffering the indignities of crowds clogging its narrow alleyways, day-trippers perched on stoops to imbibe a panino and hordes of selfie-takers straining for a spot on the Rialto Bridge or in front of St. Mark’s Basilica. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
4 of18 Gondoliers take tourists by the Ponte dei Sospiri (Bridge of Sighs), in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 17, 2021. After a 15-month pause in mass international travel, Venetians are contemplating how to welcome visitors back to the picture-postcard canals and Byzantine backdrops without suffering the indignities of crowds clogging its narrow alleyways, day-trippers perched on stoops to imbibe a panino and hordes of selfie-takers straining for a spot on the Rialto Bridge or in front of St. Mark’s Basilica. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Public transport boats carrying tourists and citizens navigate along the Grand Canal, in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 17, 2021. After a 15-month pause in mass international travel, Venetians are contemplating how to welcome visitors back to the picture-postcard canals and Byzantine backdrops without suffering the indignities of crowds clogging its narrow alleyways, day-trippers perched on stoops to imbibe a panino and hordes of selfie-takers straining for a spot on the Rialto Bridge or in front of St. Mark’s Basilica. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
6 of18 Pedestrians walk in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 17, 2021. After a 15-month pause in mass international travel, Venetians are contemplating how to welcome visitors back to the picture-postcard canals and Byzantine backdrops without suffering the indignities of crowds clogging its narrow alleyways, day-trippers perched on stoops to imbibe a panino and hordes of selfie-takers straining for a spot on the Rialto Bridge or in front of St. Mark’s Basilica. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
7 of18 A street vendor sells roses as visitors stand on the Rialto bridge, in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 17, 2021. After a 15-month pause in mass international travel, Venetians are contemplating how to welcome visitors back to the picture-postcard canals and Byzantine backdrops without suffering the indignities of crowds clogging its narrow alleyways, day-trippers perched on stoops to imbibe a panino and hordes of selfie-takers straining for a spot on the Rialto Bridge or in front of St. Mark’s Basilica. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 A couple admires the Ponte dei Sospiri (Bridge of Sighs), in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 17, 2021. After a 15-month pause in mass international travel, Venetians are contemplating how to welcome visitors back to the picture-postcard canals and Byzantine backdrops without suffering the indignities of crowds clogging its narrow alleyways, day-trippers perched on stoops to imbibe a panino and hordes of selfie-takers straining for a spot on the Rialto Bridge or in front of St. Mark’s Basilica. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
9 of18 Tourists relax in the shade in St. Mark's square, in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 17, 2021. After a 15-month pause in mass international travel, Venetians are contemplating how to welcome visitors back to the picture-postcard canals and Byzantine backdrops without suffering the indignities of crowds clogging its narrow alleyways, day-trippers perched on stoops to imbibe a panino and hordes of selfie-takers straining for a spot on the Rialto Bridge or in front of St. Mark’s Basilica. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
10 of18 Tourists walk with luggage across St. Mark's square, in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 17, 2021. After a 15-month pause in mass international travel, Venetians are contemplating how to welcome visitors back to the picture-postcard canals and Byzantine backdrops without suffering the indignities of crowds clogging its narrow alleyways, day-trippers perched on stoops to imbibe a panino and hordes of selfie-takers straining for a spot on the Rialto Bridge or in front of St. Mark’s Basilica. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Police and traffic warden employees monitor screens showing the flow of people and web cameras at a police station, in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 17, 2021. After a 15-month pause in mass international travel, Venetians are contemplating how to welcome visitors back to the picture-postcard canals and Byzantine backdrops without suffering the indignities of crowds clogging its narrow alleyways, day-trippers perched on stoops to imbibe a panino and hordes of selfie-takers straining for a spot on the Rialto Bridge or in front of St. Mark’s Basilica. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
12 of18 A police officer monitors screens showing the flow of people and web cameras at a police station, in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 17, 2021. After a 15-month pause in mass international travel, Venetians are contemplating how to welcome visitors back to the picture-postcard canals and Byzantine backdrops without suffering the indignities of crowds clogging its narrow alleyways, day-trippers perched on stoops to imbibe a panino and hordes of selfie-takers straining for a spot on the Rialto Bridge or in front of St. Mark’s Basilica. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
13 of18 Tourists and citizens are reflected in a mirror as they stand in a public transport boat, in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 17, 2021. After a 15-month pause in mass international travel, Venetians are contemplating how to welcome visitors back to the picture-postcard canals and Byzantine backdrops without suffering the indignities of crowds clogging its narrow alleyways, day-trippers perched on stoops to imbibe a panino and hordes of selfie-takers straining for a spot on the Rialto Bridge or in front of St. Mark’s Basilica. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Tourists walks on a bridge in front of Palazzo Ducale, in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 17, 2021. After a 15-month pause in mass international travel, Venetians are contemplating how to welcome visitors back to the picture-postcard canals and Byzantine backdrops without suffering the indignities of crowds clogging its narrow alleyways, day-trippers perched on stoops to imbibe a panino and hordes of selfie-takers straining for a spot on the Rialto Bridge or in front of St. Mark's Basilica. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
15 of18 Customers sit at a cafe, in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 17, 2021. After a 15-month pause in mass international travel, Venetians are contemplating how to welcome visitors back to the picture-postcard canals and Byzantine backdrops without suffering the indignities of crowds clogging its narrow alleyways, day-trippers perched on stoops to imbibe a panino and hordes of selfie-takers straining for a spot on the Rialto Bridge or in front of St. Mark’s Basilica. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
16 of18 Customers sit at a cafe, in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 17, 2021. After a 15-month pause in mass international travel, Venetians are contemplating how to welcome visitors back to the picture-postcard canals and Byzantine backdrops without suffering the indignities of crowds clogging its narrow alleyways, day-trippers perched on stoops to imbibe a panino and hordes of selfie-takers straining for a spot on the Rialto Bridge or in front of St. Mark’s Basilica. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 A man plays piano at the historical Cafe Florian, in St. Mark's square, in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 17, 2021. After a 15-month pause in mass international travel, Venetians are contemplating how to welcome visitors back to the picture-postcard canals and Byzantine backdrops without suffering the indignities of crowds clogging its narrow alleyways, day-trippers perched on stoops to imbibe a panino and hordes of selfie-takers straining for a spot on the Rialto Bridge or in front of St. Mark’s Basilica. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18 Tourists line up to enter the St.Marks church in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Police and traffic warden employees monitor screens showing the flow of people and web cameras at a police station, in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 17, 2021. After a 15-month pause in mass international travel, Venetians are contemplating how to welcome visitors back to the picture-postcard canals and Byzantine backdrops without suffering the indignities of crowds clogging its narrow alleyways, day-trippers perched on stoops to imbibe a panino and hordes of selfie-takers straining for a spot on the Rialto Bridge or in front of St. Mark's Basilica. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
VENICE, Italy (AP) — Away from the once-maddening crowds of St. Mark’s Square, tiny Certosa island could be a template for building a sustainable future in Venice as it tries to relaunch its tourism industry without boomeranging back to pre-pandemic day-tripping hordes.
Private investment has converted the forgotten public island just a 15-minute waterbus ride from St. Mark’s Square into a multi-faceted urban park where Venetians and Venice conoscenti can mix, free from the tensions inherent to the lagoon city’s perennial plague of mass tourism.