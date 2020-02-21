Vehicle park stickers; parking permits

The 2020 Trumbull Vehicle Parking Permits (Park Stickers) are now available at the Trumbull Parks and Recreation Office.

Residents

While entrance to all Trumbull Parks is open to the public, parking within the parks requires a Vehicle Parking Permit year-round (January 1 through December 31). In accordance with the Parks and Recreation Commission regulations, Vehicle Parking Permits shall be issued to Trumbull Town residents at no cost. Vehicle registration will serve as proof of residency.

Non-residents

Trumbull residents and/or taxpayers who own vehicles paying taxes to a town other than Trumbull are considered Non-Residents. Non-Resident Parking Permits may be purchased for a fee of $112. Vehicle parking permits are stickers affixed to vehicles and are also often referred to as parking stickers or park stickers.

Violations

Vehicles without current parking permits are subject to a $25 violation. There is a grace period until March 1, 2020 for new parking permits. 2020 parking permits/stickers are valid until that date.

Obtain a parking permit

Parking permits are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Trumbull Recreation Department, 5892 Main St., Tellalian Building.

Documentation needed

A current, non-expired, vehicle registration reflecting a tax town of Trumbull (Number 144) is required to obtain a vehicle parking sticker. If your current license has the change of address sticker on the back and/or your registration has been updated by crossing out the ’old’ address, you will also need to present supporting documents. Minimum of two items: Credit card statement, current residential property tax bill, deed or closing papers, residential lease in applicant’s name, utility bill.

If you cannot get to the office during regular business hours, mail a photocopy of your car registration and your license with a self-addressed stamped envelope and a permit will be sent by mail. Include your name, address, email address and daytime phone number. Allow two weeks for processing.