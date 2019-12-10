Vegas Strip gift shop evacuated due to knife-wielding woman

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police evacuated a Las Vegas Strip gift shop because a knife-wielding woman inside the business was acting erratically before being taken into custody after SWAT officers were called in.

A police statement on the Monday night incident did not elaborate on the erratic behavior exhibited by the woman but KTNV reported she was naked and the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported she threw her clothes at officers.

The woman was armed with a large knife and suffered minor cuts, police said.

She was removed from the business on a stretcher and was taken for a mental evaluation.

