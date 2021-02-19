Vazzano takes leave from Trumbull police commission

TRUMBULL — After learning on Friday that town officials were reviewing the details surrounding his arrest, restaurant owner and Police Commission member John Vazzano decided to take a leave of absence from his volunteer role with the town.
Vazzano was arrested on Wednesday and charged with bribery, hindering prosecution and interfering with an officer during the investigation into allegations that two employees of Vazzy’s restaurant in Bridgeport, which he owns, had sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl who also worked at the restaurant, according to the affidavit attached to his arrest warrant. The lengthy document contains details of the investigation, including summaries of various witness’ statements.