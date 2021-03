TRUMBULL — A month after taking a leave of absence from the Police Commission, John Vazzano has resigned his seat effective immediately.

“John was a valued member of the commission and served the town well in that capacity, but now in the interest of not continuing to be a distraction, he has resigned,” said Chairman Ray Baldwin.

Kathy Champion, a longtime community volunteer who has served on the boards of the Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA, MOMS of Trumbull and IMPACTrumbull nonprofit groups, has been nominated to serve the remainder of Vazzano’s term. The term expires in December.

Vazzano’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Vazzano, 58, who owns Vazzy’s restaurants in Bridgeport, Shelton and Monroe, among others, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with bribery, hindering prosecution and interfering with an officer during a 2019 investigation into allegations that two employees of Vazzy’s restaurant in Bridgeport had sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl who also worked at the restaurant.

According to the arrest warrant, Vazzano allegedly offered a bribe to the girl’s family.

According to the arrest warrant, the girl’s father filed a complaint about the alleged assault with the police department on Jan. 11, 2020. The affidavit states that Vazzano told the investigating detective that he would provide the names of the suspects in the assault but did not do so. The restaurant’s manager told the detective she did not know the last names of the suspects.

The affidavit states that Vazzano later lied to members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force on the whereabouts of the two sex assault suspects and that Vazzano’s cellphone call logs showed he had often texted the two men. State Police also obtained telephone records showing numerous calls between then-Police Chief Armando Perez and Vazzano during this period, according to the affidavit.