Vaxi Taxi targets vaccine anxiety as UK minority uptake lags DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press March 6, 2021 Updated: March 6, 2021 3:36 a.m.
1 of12 Dr Tamara Joffe prepares to administer a Covid-19 jab using the AstraZeneca vaccine to Leslie Reid in the back of a London Taxi cab during the pilot project of pop up vaccination drive 'Vaxi Taxi' in Kilburn, London, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. The pilot scheme, funded by the Covid Crisis Rescue Foundation, aims to help ferry supplies and patients to temporary clinics set up in faith and community centres across the capital. People don’t even need to leave the backseat if they didn’t want to in order to receive their inoculation. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — The Vaxi Taxi was a godsend for Leslie Reid.
The 48-year-old stagehand wanted to get a COVID-19 shot, but he was worried about riding public transport to the vaccination center because his immune system had been weakened by a bout with flesh-eating bacteria that almost cost him his arm.