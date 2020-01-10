Vanderbilt seeking teens for depression treatment study

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt University is seeking teenagers to participate in a paid study to help improve treatment for teen depression.

The university in Nashville says teens from 14 to 18 years old with symptoms of depression may be eligible to participate.

The teens will complete interviews, questionnaires and computer games. Then they will be offered an eight-week therapy group that teaches how to cope with depression.

Participants will be eligible for up to $200 each. Teens interested in participating can compete an online form.