Vaccine mandates create conflict with defiant workers DAVID SHARP, MIKE CATALINI and STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press Oct. 23, 2021 Updated: Oct. 23, 2021 11:52 a.m.
1 of5 Justin Paetow, center, a tin shop worker at Bath Iron Works, takes part in a demonstration against COVID-19 vaccine mandate outside the shipyard on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Bath, Maine. Some American workers are making the painful decision to quit their jobs and abandon cherished careers in defiance of what they consider intrusive vaccine mandates requiring all businesses with 100 or more workers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Josh Reynolds/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Employees at Bath Iron Works, center, demonstrate against COVID-19 vaccine mandates outside the shipyard on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Bath, Maine. Some American workers are making the painful decision to quit their jobs and abandon cherished careers in defiance of what they consider intrusive mandates requiring all businesses with 100 or more workers require employees to be fully vaccinated or undergo weekly testing. JOSH REYNOLDS/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Alec Young, a shipfitter at Bath Iron Works, center, demonstrates against COVID-19 vaccine mandates outside the shipyard on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Bath, Maine. Some American workers are making the painful decision to quit their jobs and abandon cherished careers in defiance of what they consider intrusive mandates requiring all businesses with 100 or more workers require employees to be fully vaccinated or undergo weekly testing. JOSH REYNOLDS/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Justin Paetow, who works in the tin shop at Bath Iron Works, demonstrates against COVID-19 vaccine mandate outside the shipyard on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Bath, Maine. Some American workers are making the painful decision to quit their jobs and abandon cherished careers in defiance of what they consider intrusive mandates requiring all businesses with 100 or more workers require employees to be fully vaccinated or undergo weekly testing. JOSH REYNOLDS/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Employees at Bath Iron Works demonstrate against COVID-19 vaccine mandate outside the shipyard on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Bath, Maine. Some American workers are making the painful decision to quit their jobs and abandon cherished careers in defiance of what they consider intrusive mandates requiring all businesses with 100 or more workers require employees to be fully vaccinated or undergo weekly testing. JOSH REYNOLDS/AP Show More Show Less
BATH, Maine (AP) — Josh “Chevy” Chevalier is a third-generation shipbuilder who hasn't missed a day of work during the pandemic in his job as a welder constructing Navy warships on the Maine coast.
But he's ready to walk away from his job because of an impending mandate from President Joe Biden that federal contractors and all U.S. businesses with 100 or more workers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Written By
DAVID SHARP, MIKE CATALINI and STEFANIE DAZIO