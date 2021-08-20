Vaccine checks beginning at San Francisco eateries, bars DAISY NGUYEN, Associated Press Aug. 20, 2021 Updated: Aug. 20, 2021 12:03 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anyone who wants to eat, drink or exercise indoors in San Francisco must show they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when one of the nation's most stringent restrictions on unvaccinated people takes effect.
Restaurant and bar owners said they’ve contacted people who reserved tables to remind them of the new rule that begins Friday, and planned to have extra staff at the front door to verify people’s proof of vaccination and make sure they match their identity cards.