Vaccine alliance chief: Omicron could trigger 'Inequity 2.0' JAMEY KEATEN, Associated Press Dec. 15, 2021 Updated: Dec. 15, 2021 4:01 a.m.
1 of5 Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of the vaccine alliance GAVI, gestures as he speaks to the Associated Press during an interview, in Chavannes-de-Bogis, Switzerland, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Berkley, the head of vaccine alliance Gavi, which is leading a U.N.-backed push to get COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries, said in the interview he's seen early signs that rich countries are beginning to withhold donations out of fears about the omicron variant, warning any new hoarding could lead to "Inequity 2.0." (Salvatore Di Nolfi, Keystone via AP) Salvatore Di Nolfi/AP Show More Show Less
CHAVANNES-DE-BOGIS, Switzerland (AP) — The head of vaccine alliance Gavi, which is leading a U.N.-backed push to get COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries, said that he’s seen early signs that rich countries are beginning to withhold donations out of fears about the omicron coronavirus variant — warning any new hoarding could lead to “Inequity 2.0.”
Gavi chief executive Dr. Seth Berkley took stock of the nearly two-year fight against the pandemic as the alliance released the latest update to its supply forecast for COVID-19 vaccines that it has repeatedly downscaled, largely because of export bans and vaccine hoarding by some producer countries that critics say it should have foreseen.