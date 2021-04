TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Just over half of the staff at New Jersey's long-term care facilities have gotten COVID-19 vaccinations, compared with 84% of residents, the state's top health official said Wednesday.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said during a news conference with Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in Trenton that about 56% of the staff at the state's almost 400 nursing homes and long-term care facilities have gotten vaccinated, she said.