VP Harris to officiate New Mexico governor's May wedding April 19, 2022 Updated: April 19, 2022 1:49 p.m.
1 of2 FILE - Then-New Mexico Governor-elect Michelle Lujan-Grisham delivers her acceptance speech alongside her fiancé Manny Cordova in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Nov. 6, 2018. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is getting married, and Vice President Kamala Harris has been picked to officiate. Lujan Grisham, who is running for reelection, will be tying the knot with her fiancé Manny Cordova on May 21, 2022, in Washington. Juan Antonio Labreche/AP Show More Show Less
2 of2 FILE - From left, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, left, with her daughter Erin Grisham and fiance Manny Cordova, publicly takes her oath of office from Court of Appeals Judge M. Monica Zamora during her inaugural ceremony in Santa Fe, N.M., on Jan. 1, 2019. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is getting married, and Vice President Kamala Harris has been picked to officiate. Lujan Grisham, who is running for reelection, will be tying the knot with her fiancé Manny Cordova on May 21, 2022, in Washington. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File) Eddie Moore/AP Show More Show Less
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is getting married, and Vice President Kamala Harris has been picked to officiate.
The first-term Democratic governor made the announcement through her personal spokesman Tuesday, saying a small ceremony will be held May 21 in Washington, D.C. No other details about the upcoming ceremony were released.