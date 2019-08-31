Utah protest opposes pending deportation of Mexican activist

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Immigration activists in Utah have protested the pending deportation of a Mexican woman who has provided health and nutrition education for an immigrant aid group.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Friday that 55-year-old Cecelia Figueroa was detained when she went for what she thought was a routine check-in interview with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Figueroa says she was told by ICE officials that she would be deported Monday.

Figueroa says she is from a violent part of Mexico that thinks returning immigrants coming from the U.S. are wealthy making her and her family targets.

Protesters say they want officials to consider giving her asylum.

ICE says people violating immigration laws are subject to arrest, detention and deportation, and that they do not target based on advocacy positions.

___

