Utah fourth-grader pushes for eco-friendly lunch room

Evelyn Fisher and Annabelle Cheney eat off of compostable lunch trays at Butler Elementary School in Cottonwood Heights, Utah on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. The two encouraged the school board to switch to the more eco-friendly trays. (Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP) less Evelyn Fisher and Annabelle Cheney eat off of compostable lunch trays at Butler Elementary School in Cottonwood Heights, Utah on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. The two encouraged the school board to switch to the ... more Photo: Kristin Murphy, AP Photo: Kristin Murphy, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Utah fourth-grader pushes for eco-friendly lunch room 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (AP) — More than a year after she set her mind to do more to help the environment, a Utah fourth-grader has convinced her elementary school to switch from foam trays to biodegradable ones.

The Deseret News reports Aggy Deagle successfully lobbied the Canyons School Board and inspired other schools to consider making the change.

Deagle says she hated watching the trays go in the trash.

Other students joined Deagle's effort and helped her collect signatures from about 85% of the school's students on a petition urging the change.

The school district has also switched from using plastic utensils to reusable metal ones.

These changes have increased the nutritional services budget by about $200,000.

Butler Elementary School Principal Jeff Nalwalker calls the change a "pretty big deal."

___

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com