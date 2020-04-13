Utah cancels alert system aimed at motorists entering state

The "Welcome to Utah" sign is shown Friday, April 10, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Travelers coming into Utah will be required to identify themselves and report any coronavirus symptoms as they arrive, Gov. Gary Herbert said Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Highways will be "geofenced" at the five most common entry points so drivers get a text message through a federal wireless emergency alert system asking them to fill out an online form if they are staying in the state, authorities said.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah on Monday canceled a coronavirus emergency alert system launched three days earlier that was supposed to send text messages to drivers entering the state but ended up also sending texts to hundreds of people who were in their homes, state officials.

Thousands of motorists received the alerts, but the system that used cellphone towers near state borders sent the alerts to far more people than intended, said Joe Dougherty, spokesman for the Utah Division of Emergency Management.

The text alerts that began Friday asked motorists to fill out online forms to report virus symptoms their recent travel histories.

People who live near the southern Utah border in St. George, the Idaho border in the northern part of the state and in the Uinta Basin in eastern Utah were hit hardest by the unintended texts, he said, acknowledging that the system “didn't work exactly as we had hoped.”

Some annoyed recipients reported receiving 15-20 alerts, he said.

The system was shut down Monday afternoon and the state has no plans to try it again, Dougherty said. State officials will maintain billboards and signs that were erected asking motorists to till out the online form. Cards will still be provided to arriving Salt Lake City International Airport passengers asking them to fill out the online form.

Dougherty apologized to people who were bombarded by the alerts but said it was done in good faith as the state tries to prevent the spread of COVID-19. About 10,000 people went to the website to take the survey, but he had no information about how many reported having coronavirus symptoms.

“It was a really bold experiment and I’m proud we could be a part of it,” Dougherty said.