Using face masks, gloves and proper disposal

As we continue to venture out to grocery stores and other public venues, the use of masks continues to remain a requirement by the Governor to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The use of masks and gloves are an effective way to prevent the spread of the virus, if used and disposed of correctly. Disposal of masks and gloves by throwing them on the ground after use is considered littering and can present a public health risk.

Used masks and gloves may contain infected droplets and can cause environmental issues. Disposable rubber nitrile gloves can take centuries to biodegrade and natural latex can take years to decompose. They are also incredibly light-weight, which means masks and gloves can easily be picked up and swept away with the wind, and could end up in waterways or otherwise in nature, hurting birds and marine animals who can mistake them for food and ultimately choke to the death.

It is important to follow these guidelines when using masks and gloves after visiting a public place.

Do not take off the mask until you leave the store and are no longer near other people.

After safely removing your mask or gloves, dispose of them in a trash can. Do not be the person that throws them on the ground!

If you are using a reusable mask or gloves, be sure to wash them after each use.