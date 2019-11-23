Upcoming trips planned

The following trips are sponsored by St. Theresa Senior Club. Bus leaves from St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., in Trumbull. All are welcome.

Dec. 5 — Westchester Broadway Theatre to see It Happened One Christmas Eve. A heartwarming musical about an infant left on a Brooklyn doorstep on Christmas Eve and the magic she brings to the lives of those who find her. Price is $107. A $25 deposit upon reservation. For reservations, call Kathy Alaimo at 203-268-8256.

March 26, 2020 — Westchester Broadway Theatre to see All Shook Up. A musical comedy built around a number of sons made famous by Elvis Presley. It's not a biographical revue. It takes place in 1955 somewhere in middle America, Among the 24 sons featured in the score are classics like Heartbreak Hotel and Love Me Tender. Price is $112; deposit of $25 upon reservation; balance by Feb. 21.

Sept. 29- Oct. 1, 2020 — Sight & Sound Theatre, Lancaster, Penn. Show is Queen Esther and also includes Comedy Show, Village Insider at Kitchen Kettle (time for shopping) and Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. Two nights at Comfort Suites, two breakfasts, two dinners, sightseeing and admissions. Price $519 pp double/triple and $649 pp single. Deposit pp of $200 by July 7, 2020 and final payment by Aug. 11.