Upcoming trips planned

The following trips are sponsored by St. Theresa Senior Club. Bus leaves from St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., in Trumbull. All are welcome.

Wednesday, Sept.25 — Mohegan Sun Casino Trip, $35 includes $15 certificate good towards meal or retail shopping. Also includes $20 for wheel bets. Reservation by Sept. 10. Contact Rosemarie 203-268-6992, (leave a message for call back). Parking in back of church.

Thursday, Dec. 5 — Westchester Broadway Theatre to see It Happened One Christmas Eve. A heartwarming musical about an infant left on a Brooklyn doorstep on Christmas Eve and the magic she brings to the lives of those who find her. Price is $107. A $25 deposit upon reservation and balance due Monday, Oct. 28. For reservations, call Kathy Alaimo at 203-268-8256.