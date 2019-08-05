Upcoming trip

The following trip is sponsored by St. Theresa Senior Club. Bus leaves from St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., in Trumbull. All are welcome. For reservations, call Kathy Alaimo at 203-268-8256.

Thursday, Dec. 5 — Westchester Broadway Theatre to see It Happened One Christmas Eve. A heartwarming musical about an infant left on a Brooklyn doorstep on Christmas Eve and the magic she brings to the lives of those who find her. Price is $107. A $25.00 deposit upon reservation and balance Oct. 28.