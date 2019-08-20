Upcoming programs at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Sunday, 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols

Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Infinite Campus Workshop — For Trumbull public school parents. Thursday, Aug. 22. Taught by Michael Durand, a technology integration specialist at Madison Middle School. Register for either the 10 a.m. or 6:30 p.m. session.

Drop-In Tech Help — Thursday, Aug. 22 and 29, from 1-3 p.m. Need help downloading books to your mobile device? Would you like help using the library’s electronic resources? Meet with a Reference Librarian for a free one-on-one help. Bring your device and your questions.

ACT Practice Exam — For grades 9+. Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. With the upcoming exam season, now is the time to take the ACT without having to worry about the score going anywhere. After the test, participants will receive an extensive score-report showing you exactly where your strengths and weaknesses are, plus a personalized consultation to go over your scores and answer your questions. This free program is made available through Revolution Prep. Registration is required through Revolution Preps site: revolutionprep.com/partners/138158. Register by Tuessday, Aug. 20.

THS Math Packet Review: Algebra 1 — Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 10-11:30 a.m. Have you finished your Summer Review packet? Are you unsure about some of your answers? Dr. Bob Prottas returns to help with last minute questions. This program is free and open to students and parents. Registration required.

THS Math Packet Review: Algebra 2 — Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 1-2:30 p.m. Have you finished your Summer Review packet? Are you unsure about some of your answers? Dr. Bob Prottas returns to help with last minute questions. This program is free and open to students and parents. Registration required.

THS Math Packet Review: Geometry — Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 3:30-5 p.m. Have you finished your Summer Review packet? Are you unsure about some of your answers? Dr. Bob Prottas returns to help with last minute questions. This program is free and open to students and parents. Registration required.

Storytime — Continues through the month of August.

Summer Math Packet Help — Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Four Trumbull High School sophomores will be available to help elementary and middle school students with their summer math packets. Drop-ins.

Last Day to Enter Raffle Tickets — Saturday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., in the Children’s Department. This will be the last day to purchase and enter raffle tickets into the Children's Department Summer Reading Raffle for pre-readers and independent readers. Winners will be selected on Sunday, Aug. 25, and contacted by Monday, Aug. 26.

Tina the Tooth — For ages 3 and up. Thursday, Aug. 22, from 10:30-11 a.m. Join Commerce Park Children's Dentistry and Orthodontics in a fun-filled, engaging dental health presentation for pre-school and kindergarten age children. Tina the Tooth will discuss what to expect when visiting a pediatric dentist's office, the importance of eating nutritious foods and proper brushing techniques. Registration suggested.

Turn It UP — For all ages. Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 10:30-11 a.m. Turn It UP is a fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving. Registration required.

Visit trumbullct-library.org to see details on upcoming events and to register online or call 203-452-5197.