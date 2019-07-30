Upcoming programs at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Sunday, 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols

Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Main Library

Adult

Drop-In Tech Help — Thursday, Aug. 1 and 8, from 1-3 p.m. Need help downloading books to your mobile device? Would you like help using the library’s electronic resources? Meet with a Reference Librarian for a free one-on-one help. Bring your device and your questions.

Mindful Meditation — Monday, Aug. 5 and 19, from noon-2 p.m. Use your lunch hour to de-stress. For both new and experienced meditators … this session can function as a stand-alone session with no prior or ongoing attendance required. Attendees will be seated and no special clothing or equipment is required.

Social Security Explained — Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 6:30 p.m. This workshop will help you decide the best time to start receiving Social Security benefits and teach strategies to maximize benefits and coordinate with your spouse. Learn how to avoid the most common mistakes that are made when collecting your benefits and learn special rules for single, divorced and survivor benefits.

Children’s

Storytime — Continues through the month of August.

Animal Embassy — For ages 4 and up. Thursday, Aug. 1, at 6 p.m. Animal Embassy presents Over the Moon Animal Adventure, a nocturnal journey through the fascinating night life of the animal kingdom. We will explore the night-time activities and adaptations with live Animal Ambassadors such as a Spectacled Owl or Indian Peahen, a Red-eyed Tree Frog, a Red Foot Tortoise, a Mojave Ball Python and many others. Registration required.

Magician Jay Reidy — For ages 5-10. Saturday, Aug. 3, at 2 p.m. Prepare to be amazed by a magic show, starring Jay Reidy. Registration is recommended.

Summer Math Packet Help — Wednesday, Aug. 7, 14 and 24, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Four Trumbull High sophomores will be available to help elementary and middle school students with their summer math packets. Drop-ins.

Family Art Workshop: Name Constellations — Thursday, Aug. 8, from 6-7:30 p.m. Young artists ages 5-8 and their adult partner are invited to join Kathy Vincent of ArtSmart. Studio for an evening of celestial inspired art. Working with acrylic on canvas, participants will paint a heavenly night sky, full of twinkling stars, with some strategically placed to create a personalized 'constellation'. Constellations may be enhanced with decorative tapes to spell out the name and/or dimensional metallic paint to create some extra sparkle. Space is limited. Registration required.

Fairchild Branch

Adults and Teens

90th Anniversary Adult Art Workshop II — Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 6 p.m. As we celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Fairchild-Nichols Library, we want you to join us with a collaborative art piece. Adults only, registration required.

DandD Club — For ages 12+. Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 5:30-7 p.m. We will be going over the basics of Dungeons and Dragons 5th edition and the process of character creation. Future sessions will be held the first Wednesday of every month. Make new friends and take part in exciting adventures. Registration required.

Children’s

Butterflies — For ages 1½. Monday, Aug. 5 and 12, from 11-11:30 a.m. Enjoy lots of movement, songs, and stories for busy toddlers. Drop-ins.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, Aug. 7 and 14, from 11-11:30a.m. Come join us for story time. We will have a little bit of music, a little bit of dancing, a little bit of stories and a show stopping craft. Drop-ins.

90th Anniversary Youth Art Workshop I — For ages 8-12. Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 4-5 p.m. As we celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Fairchild-Nichols Library, we want you to join us with a collaborative art piece. Registration required.

Visit trumbullct-library.org to see details on upcoming events and to register online or call 203-452-5197.