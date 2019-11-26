Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Sunday, 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols

Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

The Main and Fairchild libraries will be closed Thursday Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Main library

Adult

Annual holiday concert with Coastal Chordsmen - Sunday, Dec. 1, from 2-3:30 p.m. The Coastal Chordsmen are a men’s barbershop chorus based in Trumbull and entertain audiences all over New England with their unique style of high-energy barbershop harmony. Registration required to guarantee seat.

Mindful Meditation - Monday, Dec. 2, from noon-1 p.m. Use your lunch hour to de-stress. For both new and experienced meditators, this session can function as a stand-alone session with no prior or ongoing attendance required. Attendees will be seated and no special clothing or equipment is required.

Holiday Ornament Workshop - Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 6:30-7:45 p.m. Make a seasonal ornament in this fun workshop. All supplies are provided to craft a sled ornament. Registration is required.

Teens

Magic the Gathering — The library is now offering free-to-play Magic The Gathering decks for teens ages 12-18 years. To play, have you your library card or student ID handy. Decks are not available for check out, but can be played within the library. Experience or knowledge of the game is expected though basic rules can be provided upon request.

Writing Club - Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 5:30- 6:30 p.m. Do you enjoy writing? Do you want tips on how to improve? Do you want to play games and receive prompts that will stretch your creativity? Come learn about the many rules of writing (there are a lot of them) and which ones you can break (all of them, I promise). We will talk about plot, characters, POV, structure, and more. There will be opportunities to share what you’ve written and receive feedback. It doesn’t matter if you write fiction, non-fiction, fan fiction, or poetry. Everyone is welcome. Grades 6-9. Registration is required.

Children’s

Toddler Time for 2’s and 3’s - Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 9:30 a.m.-10:15 a.m. Great stories, music, fingerplays, and activities for toddlers ages 2 and 3. Registration is for the entire five-week session. Limit registration to either Tuesday or Wednesday. Note: In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be held as long as the library is open.

Toddler Time for 2’s and 3’s - Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Great stories, music, fingerplays, and activities for toddlers ages 2 and 3. Registration is for the entire five-week session. Limit registration to either Tuesday or Wednesday. Note: In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be held as long as the library is open.

Homework Help - Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Kids in grades K-8 can drop in for homework help offered by high school student volunteers. No appointment is required.

Fairchild Branch

Teens and adults

Random Book Club - Monday, Dec. 2, from 6-7 p.m. The perfect book club for those looking for less structure, less purpose and more surprise in their book club. Each month we will randomly cross the boundaries of fiction and nonfiction and boldly work our way through genres you previously dared not to read. Join us and enjoy being a little random! Adults only. Registration suggested. Copies of the book will be available at the circulation desk.

The Japanese Attack on Pearl Harbor - Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Join us for an evening talk with historian Mark Albertson about The Japanese Attack on Pearl Harbor, which brings America officially into the Second World War and showcases the strategic importance of naval power. Registration suggested.

Creators’ Corner Exploration Drop-In - Monday Dec. 2, from 4-6:30 p.m. Discover 3D printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits (LEGO, K'nex, Roominate, Keva Planks) plus electronic kits (Snap Circuits, LittleBits, Squishy Circuits, Makey Makey). Ages 8 and up. Drop in.

Creators’ Corner 3D Printer - Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 2:3-4 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demonstration or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Creators’ Corner Exploration Drop-In - Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 4-6:30 p.m. Discover 3D Printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits (LEGO, K'nex, Roominate, Keva Planks) plus electronic kits (Snap Circuits, LittleBits, Squishy Circuits, Makey Makey). Ages 8 and up.

Children’s

Butterflies Storytime - Monday, Dec. 2, from 11-11:30 a.m. Children ages 1- to 2-years-old will enjoy a fun, morning story time on Mondays. Drop in.

Storytime and Massage - Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 11-11:30 a.m. Join Kelly Grich, pediatric massage therapist, as she guides parents to provide relaxation and bonding through positive and nurturing touch to their child combined with the creativity of storytelling. Registration required, ages 2-5.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s - Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 11-11:30 a.m. We will have a little bit of stories and a show stopping craft. Drop in, no registration required. Ages 2-3.

