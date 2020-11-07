Upcoming at Trumbull Library

Main Library

Reminder: The library will be closed on Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

Family

Family Trivia Night - Tuesday, Nov. 10, 6-7 p.m. Recommended for grades 2 and up. Each family works as a team to answer five rounds of trivia questions on Zoom. Top two scoring teams each win a gift card to Plasko’s Farm. Registration is required. Register once for the entire family.

Children’s storytimes

Toddler Time on Zoom - Monday, Nov. 9, 9:30 a.m. Ages 2-3. Ms. Chelsie will sing and read while she leads children through a craft. Registration is required each week.

Alphabet Adventures - Tuesday, Nov. 10, 10:30 a.m. Ages 3-5. Each week will focus on a different letter of the alphabet, beginning with A and going all the way to Z. Read, sing, and end with a simple craft.

PJ Storytime on Facebook Live - Thursday, Nov. 12, 6 p.m. Registration is not required. Visit Facebook page to join Miss Elise go live.

Teens

Main Library Open for browsing and check-outs only Monday-Friday 3-6 p.m. Curbside pick-ups: Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Phone lines Monday-Friday 1-6 p.m. 203-452-5197 Fairchild Memorial Library Closed

College Readiness: College 101 - Monday, Nov. 9, 4-6:15 p.m. In this program, Matt will discuss grades, test scores, activities, and everything else colleges evaluate, including how COVID-19 impacts admissions.

College Readiness: How to Pay for College - Monday, Nov. 23, 6:30-8:30 p.m. In this program, Matt will discuss step-by-step advice for families, from how to estimate your eligibility to what forms to fill out when to file them. Both programs require separate registration to receive the unique Zoom link. Both programs will be approximately 1.5 hours long, with time allotted for Q&As. Register online.

Community assistance

The social work intern for Trumbull Library System assists the community as the first point of contact for patrons seeking information or assistance with community and/or mental health services, excluding psychoanalysis and diagnosis. Appointments can be made by completing the Virtual Session Inquiry Form found on the library’s website. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these sessions are conducted virtually, weekdays only. Sessions are private and confidential. The library advises that if there is an emergency to call 911.

Visit trumbullct-library.org to see details on upcoming events and to register online or call 203-452-5197.