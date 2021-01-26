Unwanted virus milestone: UK's civilian dead now tops WWII's TAMER FAKAHANY, Associated Press Jan. 26, 2021 Updated: Jan. 26, 2021 1:05 p.m.
LONDON (AP) — There are no warning sirens, nor a rush for shelter. No neighborhoods of collapsed rubble with bodies buried inside from Nazi Germany bombardment. It is quieter than all that.
But the United Kingdom has now suffered its worst civilian loss of life since World War II by a significant number. Some 70,000 non-combatants perished in the 1940s. Three quarters of a century later, it's 100,000 taken by the coronavirus pandemic, an adversary no less relentless and fearsome and one whose defeat is still some time away.