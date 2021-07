EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The University of Oregon said Tuesday it will start the second phase of building the Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact after receiving another $500 million donation for the project.

Construction on the first phase of the new campus started in 2016 — after the first half-a-billion dollar gift from the Nike co-founder and his wife — with a large science building including a pedestrian bridge over the street, The Register-Guard reported.