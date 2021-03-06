University of Minnesota unveils mobile medical truck

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Over the past three years, the Minnesota Mobile Resuscitation Consortium (MMRC) at the University of Minnesota has been working on the development of a medical truck aimed at delivering mobile oxygenation procedures for patients with cardiac arrest who have been unresponsive to standard resuscitation procedures.
Dr. Jason Bartos, assistant professor in the division of cardiovascular medicine and president of the MMRC, said the university developed the MMRC in 2015 to provide a meeting place for healthcare resources across the Twin Cities to collaborate together and combat cardiac arrest.