University of Kansas announces pay cuts among top officials

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas is temporarily slashing the pay of high-ranking administrators and athletic staff in anticipation of the coronavirus causing tens of millions of dollars in financial losses.

Chancellor Douglas Girod announced Monday that the school will save $853,000 by cutting the salaries of nearly 40 university leaders by 10% for six months. The salaries of men’s basketball coach Bill Self, football coach Les Miles, and Athletic Director Jeff Long also will also be slashed by the same percentage, generating $500,000.

“In addition to addressing budget needs, these salary reductions are consistent with the sentiment of shared sacrifice that will benefit KU and society in the weeks ahead," Girod wrote.

Girod said it was too soon to know whether furloughs, layoffs and salary reductions for other staff would be needed.

As of Sunday, Kansas health officials reported that 118 people statewide had died of COVID-19, 485 people had been hospitalized with the disease and there had been 3,174 confirmed cases of the disease. The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.