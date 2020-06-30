University, Edina, Rochester adopt face mask requirements

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota as well as the cities of Edina and Rochester have new requirements on wearing face masks in public places as the number of coronavirus cases and deaths continue to climb in Minnesota.

University officials sent an e-mail to students Monday announcing that beginning Wednesday, all faculty, students and visitors to the campuses will be required to wear a face covering in any enclosed indoor space. The university had previously recommended, but not required face masks.

Exceptions include an assigned apartment or residence hall or when alone in an office or study area.

“This face covering directive has been established because we respect and care for ourselves and every person that we encounter on campus,” the university's statement said.

In Edina, the City Council has adopted a policy requiring face masks in all city facilities and indoor public places where social distancing is difficult, the Star Tribune reported.

“While I personally don’t like the idea of a mandate, I think this is something we should do,” Mayor Jim Hovland said at the meeting.

And Rochester’s council voted Monday to require people to wear masks when they’re inside city facilities.

Minnesota health officials reported 10 more deaths from the coronavirus on Monday and 315 additional confirmed cases.