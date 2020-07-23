Union requests that both sides meet together with mediator

BATH, Maine (AP) — The union representing 4,300 striking shipbuilders has requested through a federal mediator that both sides meet next week.

Both sides have been meeting separately with the mediator, but there have been no formal talks since Machinists Local S6 went on strike June 22 after overwhelmingly rejecting the company's final offer.

There was no immediate comment from the company on the union's request for face-to-face meetings.

The strike, which passed the one-month mark on Wednesday, is centered on subcontractors, work rules and seniority over wages and benefits. The company's final offer contained 3% pay raises in each of the three years covered by the proposal.

Bath Iron Works is one of the Navy’s largest shipbuilders and a major employer in Maine, with 6,800 workers. The General Dynamics subsidiary builds Navy destroyers.