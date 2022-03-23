Under sweeping sanctions, Iran hawks its weapons in Qatar March 23, 2022 Updated: March 23, 2022 3:43 p.m.
1 of6 Qatari armed forces chief of staff, Maj. Gen. Salem al-Nabet, left, visits Iran's pavilion during the DIMDEX exhibition in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Iran, under sweeping economic sanctions, was hawking weapons on Wednesday at a Qatari defense exhibit, a surprising sight at the major conference also showcasing American companies and fighter jets. Lujain Jo/AP Show More Show Less
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Iran, under sweeping economic sanctions, was hawking weapons on Wednesday at a Qatari defense exhibit, a surprising sight at the major conference also showcasing American companies and fighter jets.
Tucked away in the far left corner of the carpeted convention center, commanders from Iran's defense ministry marketed their missiles and air defense weapons systems. The defense ministry manufactures arms for both Iran’s military and its powerful paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard, a group that plays a singular role in the creation and execution of Iran’s national security and foreign policy.