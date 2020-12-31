Under fire, France pledges speedier vaccination rollout

Thibault Camus/AP

PARIS (AP) — Under fire for a glacially slow rollout of coronavirus vaccine shots, France’s government pledged Thursday to pick up the pace, offering quicker inoculation to a broader array of health care workers starting next week.

President Emmanuel Macron also intervened in what was becoming an increasingly sharp debate about the slow start of vaccinations against the virus in France. Macron used his traditional New Year’s address to the nation Thursday night to promise that he will personally ensure there is no unnecessary heel-dragging.