Unalaska declares air-service emergency after fatal crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Unalaska city officials have declared a local emergency because of a lack of air service following a recent fatal plane crash that led to the suspension of regular flights.

The Anchorage Daily News reports the City Council also passed a resolution Tuesday that states the city wants to start organizing charter flights. The city would need a waiver to the U.S. Department of Transportation's public charter operator requirements.

The action comes after regular air service was suspended after the Oct. 17 crash of a Saab 2000 twin-engine turboprop, which overran the runway.

A Washington state man died and 10 others required medical attention after the crash of the plane operated by Peninsula Airways, which is owned by Ravn Air Group.

Several charters are making daily trips between Anchorage and Unalaska.