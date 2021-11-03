Ukrainians protest against vaccination as COVID cases soar YURAS KARMANAU, Associated Press Nov. 3, 2021 Updated: Nov. 3, 2021 11:51 a.m.
1 of12 Demonstrators gather to protest against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
2 of12 Demonstrators, one carrying a poster reading "Vaccination kills" gather to protest against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
3 of12 An Orthodox priest speaks to demonstrators as they gather to protest against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
4 of12 Demonstrators hold posters reading "Say no to mandatory vaccinations, say no to green passports, say no to digital ghetto" as they gather to protest against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
5 of12 Demonstrators gather to protest against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. In a bid to stem contagion, Ukrainian authorities have required teachers, government employees and other workers to get fully vaccinated by Nov. 8 or face having their salary payments suspended. In addition, proof of vaccination or a negative test is now required to board planes, trains and long-distance buses.
6 of12 Demonstrators, one holding a poster reading "Constitution is the supreme law", attend a protest against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
7 of12 Demonstrators, one holding a poster reading "Vaccination kills" as they gather to protest against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
8 of12 Demonstrators hold anti-vax posters, one in the center reading "the epidemic is a lie, the world conspiracy against the god" during a protest against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
9 of12 Demonstrators, one of them holding a poster reading "No medical experiments will protect our children" gather for an anti-vaccination protest in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
10 of12 Demonstrators hold posters reading "Say No to genocide" as they try to block a street during an anti-vaccination protest in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
11 of12 Demonstrators try to block a street as they gather for an anti-vaccination protest in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
12 of12 Riot police block an area to protect against demonstrators gathered for an anti-vaccination protest in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — More than a thousand people blocked several streets in the center of the Ukrainian capital Wednesday, protesting against COVID-19 vaccine certificates and state-imposed restrictions aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus.
The protesters, mostly women and young people, didn’t wear masks and held up signs reading “Say No to COVID Passports”, “Say No to COVID Genocide” in front of the Ukrainian parliament building in Kyiv.