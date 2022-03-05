Ukrainian woman weds Chicago fiancé ahead of return home KATHLEEN FOODY and TERESA CRAWFORD, Associated Press March 5, 2022 Updated: March 5, 2022 4:49 p.m.
1 of15 Newlyweds Maria and David during their ceremony at a home, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Oak Park, Ill. Maria, whom is from Ukraine, is headed back there to volunteer, a few days after she was married. Matt Marton/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Maria and her fiancé, David, pose for a photograph near their Chicago home on March 4, 2022. Maria plans to board a flight to Poland and find a way to cross into Ukraine. Both asked that their full names not be published out of concern for Maria's parents, who are in Ukraine. Teresa Crawford/AP Show More Show Less
3 of15 Newlyweds Maria and David during their ceremony at a home, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Oak Park, Ill. Maria, whom is from Ukraine, is headed back there to volunteer, a few days after she was married. Matt Marton/AP Show More Show Less
4 of15 Newlyweds Maria and David, with her children Sasha, and Kira, during their ceremony at a home, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Oak Park, Ill. On Monday, she plans to fly to Poland, then make her way to the Ukrainian border, ultimately aiming to volunteer to fight for her home country. Matt Marton/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Newlyweds Maria and David, with her children Sasha and Kira, during their ceremony at a home, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Oak Park, Ill. Maria, who is from Ukraine, is headed back there to volunteer, a few days after she was married. Matt Marton/AP Show More Show Less
6 of15 Newlywed Maria toast with friends during her wedding ceremony at a home, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Oak Park, Ill. On Monday, Maria plans to fly to Poland, then make her way to the Ukrainian border, ultimately aiming to volunteer to fight for her home country. Matt Marton/AP Show More Show Less
7 of15 Newlyweds Maria and David, with her children Sasha, and Kira, during their ceremony at a home, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Oak Park, Ill. On Monday, Maria plans to fly to Poland, then make her way to the Ukrainian border, ultimately aiming to volunteer to fight for her home country. Matt Marton/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Newlyweds Maria and David, with her children Sasha, and Kira, during their ceremony at a home, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Oak Park, Ill. Maria, who is from Ukraine, is headed back there to volunteer, a few days after she was married. Matt Marton/AP Show More Show Less
9 of15 Pamela Chinchilla looks through donations before newlyweds Maria and David get married at a home, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Oak Park, Ill. Maria, who is from Ukraine, is headed back there to volunteer, a few days after she was married. Matt Marton/AP Show More Show Less
10 of15 Newlywed Maria hugs David during their ceremony at a home, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Oak Park, Ill. Maria, whom is from Ukraine, is headed back there to volunteer, a few days after she was married. Matt Marton/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Newlywed Maria, right, greets a friend before she married her husband David during their ceremony at a home, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Oak Park, Ill. Maria, who is from Ukraine, is headed back there to volunteer, a few days after she was married. Matt Marton/AP Show More Show Less
12 of15 Newlywed Maria, back to camera, hugs a friend before she married her husband David during their ceremony at a home, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Oak Park, Ill. Maria, who is from Ukraine, is headed back there to volunteer, a few days after she was married. Matt Marton/AP Show More Show Less
13 of15 Newlywed Maria kisses David during their ceremony at a home, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Oak Park, Ill. On Monday, she plans to fly to Poland, then make her way to the Ukrainian border, ultimately aiming to volunteer for her home country. Matt Marton/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Newlyweds Maria and David, with her children Sasha, and Kira, during their ceremony at a home, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Oak Park, Ill. On Monday, Maria plans to fly to Poland, then make her way to the Ukrainian border, ultimately aiming to volunteer for her home country. Matt Marton/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15 Newlyweds Maria and David during their ceremony at a home, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Oak Park, Ill. On Monday, Maria plans to fly to Poland, then make her way to the Ukrainian border, ultimately aiming to volunteer for her home country. Matt Marton/AP Show More Show Less
CHICAGO (AP) — When Russia invaded her home country of Ukraine, Maria decided she had to get there and help defend it — even if it meant leaving her fiancé behind in Chicago days after getting married.
Maria and her fiancé, David, married Saturday before about 20 people in the backyard of an Oak Park home — the venue offered last minute after Maria asked for advice in a neighborhood Facebook group.
Written By
KATHLEEN FOODY and TERESA CRAWFORD