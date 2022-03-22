Ukrainian theater's new drama? Making dumplings for soldiers CARA ANNA, Associated Press March 22, 2022 Updated: March 22, 2022 8:57 a.m.
1 of12 Volunteers cook in the courtyard of a theatre in the city of Drohobych, western Ukraine, Monday, March 21, 2022. The theatre has become a meeting point, where artists, including those displaced from other parts of Ukraine, have turned their talents to making food for soldiers and others as part of a massive volunteer war effort across the country. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
6 of12 Theatre staff cook in the courtyard of the theatre in the city of Drohobych, western Ukraine, Monday, March 21, 2022. The theatre has become a meeting point, where artists, including those displaced from other parts of Ukraine, have turned their talents to making food for soldiers and others as part of a massive volunteer war effort across the country. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
10 of12 Vasyl Nevolov, an internally displaced Ukrainian from Kyiv, rests inside a theatre in the city of Drohobych, western Ukraine, Monday, March 21, 2022. The theatre has become a meeting point, where artists, including those displaced from other parts of Ukraine, have turned their talents to making food for soldiers and others as part of a massive volunteer war effort across the country. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
DROHOBYCH, Ukraine (AP) — The theater was empty. The seats were covered against dust. But it was a moment of drama that Alla Shkondina had prepared for all her life.
“There is a saying that when the guns sound, the muses are silent,” the Ukrainian actress said, standing on the bare stage with a shawl wrapped around her to protect against the chill. “But we are not silent.”