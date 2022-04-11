Ukrainian nuns open their monastery doors to the displaced RENATA BRITO, Associated Press April 11, 2022 Updated: April 11, 2022 3:21 a.m.
10-year-old Rostyslav Borysenko, who fled besieged Mariupol, left, and displaced children make prayers with nuns, in a makeshift chapel in a basement nuns have prepared to take shelter in, when air raids go off, at the Hoshiv Women Monastery, where nuns have been hosting people fleeing the war, in Ivano-Frankivsk region, western Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. "We play, and read prayers," said Borysenko, who fled with his mother. "It helps." His mother is still anxiously awaiting news of relatives and friends who couldn't escape Mariupol, or were evacuated to eastern areas controlled by Russian-backed separatists.
HOSHIV, Ukraine (AP) — Beneath the ancient beech forests of the Carpathian Mountains, a quiet monastery in the western Ukrainian village of Hoshiv has transformed itself into a giant playground for a dozen children who've been displaced by the war with their families.
Nuns at the Greek Catholic Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family, 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Lviv, have granted refuge to some 40 people fleeing fighting with Russian forces in eastern and central Ukraine.