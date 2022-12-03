Ukraine urges tougher Western squeeze on Russian oil prices

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Saturday for a lower price cap on Russian oil than the one agreed to by Ukraine's Western supporters, while Russian authorities called the $60-per-barrel cap harmful to free, stable markets.
Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelenskyy's office, wrote on social media that the price ceiling set by the European Union, Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, and the United States on Friday didn't go far enough. The cap is set to take effect Monday, along with an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea.